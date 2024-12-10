Google Trends has unveiled its top searches for 2024, including the most-searched movies and shows. Globally, Pixar's Inside Out 2—the highest-grossing film of the year—secured the top spot. Following closely is the Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy. Emerald Fennell's darkly comedic thriller Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, claimed third place. Meanwhile, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 rounded out the list in fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Year-Ender 2024: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ’Moana 2; and More – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies of the Year That’re All Sequels!

Google's Most Searched Movies of 2024

