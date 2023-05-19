Barry Keoghan has reportedly dropped out of the role of Emperor Geta in Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator 2. The star had to withdraw from the role due to scheduling conflicts. However, the star was then replaced by Fred Hechinger who is known for starring in the film Eighth Grade. Gladiator 2: Moon Knight Star May Calamawy Joins Ridley Scott's Period Epic Sequel.

Check Out the News:

