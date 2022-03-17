A new promo of Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore has been unveiled by the makers which reveal new details about the film. Dumbledore essayed by Jude Law is seen confessing his love for Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald in the video. This only adds to the mystery of the story and fans are excited to see what the film has to offer.

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald in new #SecretsOfDumbledore TV spot pic.twitter.com/xKL2KLbp3K — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 17, 2022

