Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King, has been taking the box office by storm since its release on December 20, 2024. But for those who didn't watch the film in theatres, when will the film released on OTT? Well, we have the answer. As per calculations, Disney films typically drop on streaming platforms on Wednesdays, and The Little Mermaid set a precedent by hitting digital shelves just 103 days after its theatrical debut. So, what does this mean for Mufasa? If Disney sticks to its usual game plan, fans can expect the film to land for digital purchase in January 2025. With Disney’s habit of giving films a 100-day exclusive run in theatres, the Mufasa streaming release will likely drop around March or April 2025. So if you're vibing with the hype and can’t wait to see it at home, mark your calendars—your Lion King fix is just a few months away! It’s going to be lit, so don’t miss it when it roars onto your screens. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Movie Review: Barry Jenkins’ Origin Story for Simba’s Dead Dad Doesn’t Get To Roar Enough! (LatestLY Exclusive).

