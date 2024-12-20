Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to 2019’s live-action The Lion King, roared into cinemas on December 20, thrilling fans with its gripping storyline and star-studded cast. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the film dives into Mufasa’s journey from a playful cub to the powerful king of the Pride Lands. Wondering if Mufasa: The Lion King is streaming on Netflix? The answer is no. Since it’s a Disney production, it’s unlikely to appear on Netflix. Disney films, including this one, typically find their streaming home on Disney+, the company’s exclusive platform. Disney has yet to reveal an official streaming release date. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Movie Review: Barry Jenkins’ Origin Story for Simba’s Dead Dad Doesn’t Get To Roar Enough! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer

