Billie Eilish did not mince words. Well, as the singer blasted Rolling Stone on social media for spoiling the surprise of her new album. The magazine leaked the tracklist for "Hit Me Hard And Soft," which drops on May 17. Eilish had planned a surprise announcement with no singles beforehand, wanting fans to experience the entire album fresh. Infuriated by the leak, she wrote,"F**k Rolling Stone," in a now-deleted Instagram story. Billie Eilish Teases New Music in Latest Insta Video, Captions It ‘Ready?’ – Watch.

Billie Eilish Slams Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish says “F*ck Rolling Stone” on her Instagram story after they leaked her tracklist. pic.twitter.com/iAk278sD42 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 8, 2024

