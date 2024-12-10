According to Google Trends’ list of the most-searched songs globally in 2024, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" claimed the top spot. This is followed by "APT", a collaboration between Rosé and Bruno Mars. Creepy Nuts' "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born", KSI's "Thick Of It", and Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" complete the top five. Expanding the list to the top 10, India’s Sai Abhyankkar secures the 10th position with "Katchi Sera", marking a significant international milestone. Google Year in Search 2024: Diddy Leads the List; Usher, Justin Timberlake, Linkin Park Among Top Searched Musicians Globally.

Google's Most Searched Songs of 2024

Check Top 10 Most Searched Songs of 2024 List Below:

1. Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

2. APT - Rosé and Bruno Mars

3. Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts

4. Thick Of It - KSI

5. Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

6. Hai Yorokonde - Kocchi no Kento

7. yes, and? - Ariana Grande

8. WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

9. Fortnight - Taylor Swift

10. Katchi Sera - Sai Abhyankkar

