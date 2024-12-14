Billie Eilish was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd during her concert on Friday (13 December) in Glendale, Arizona. The incident occurred while she was performing "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie movie soundtrack. Despite being struck, Billie continued performing without stopping, showing her professionalism. The object was thrown during a tense moment at Desert Diamond Arena. Some fans were angry with Billie because they had to wait for hours outside the venue and were later turned away from wristband pickups. This incident is part of her ongoing Hit Me Hard And Soft - The Tour. Billie Eilish Earns Second Spot on Spotify’s Global Daily Artist Chart Following ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Album Release – Reports.

Billie Eilish Carries On With Her Performance After Being Struck by Object at Arizona Concert

Billie Eilish was hit in the face with a thrown object at her Arizona show pic.twitter.com/IGeTwxMQov — Pubity (@pubity) December 14, 2024

