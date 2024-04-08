Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has been building anticipation for a new song for quite a few days. Just a few days back, the 22-year-old suddenly added all her 111 million Instagram followers to her close friends and posted a cryptic message, confusing fans. The singer has now shared another update on her Instagram handle on April 8. The latest clue includes a clip featuring the singer sinking inside a water body when a hand finally emerges to pull her out. Sharing the teaser, the singer wrote, "READY?". This video acts as a teaser for Elilis's upcoming track. Billie Eilish’s Recent Instagram ‘Close Friends’ Stunt Leads To Surge in Followers; Data Tracking Company Reveals Analysis.

Check Out Billie Eilish’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

