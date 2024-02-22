Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and her mother were bestowed with Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medals by Prince William and the royal family during a notable investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales presented Clarke and her mother with the accolades for acknowledging their contributions to individuals affected by brain injuries. Emilia Clarke Turns 'Fangirl' for Snoop Dogg; Check Out 'Game of Thrones' Star's 'Life-Altering Moment' With Rapper (Watch Video).

What is MBE?

MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) is a distinguished British order of knighthood, recognizing achievements in the arts and sciences, dedication to charitable and welfare endeavours, and outstanding public service beyond government roles.

Emilia Clarke and Her Mother Receive Special Honour From Prince William:

Emilia Clarke and Her Mother Receive Special Honour From Prince William:

