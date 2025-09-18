At Windsor Castle’s state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was captured serving a glittering fashion moment. She opted for a cream-coloured lace couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley. The Princess of Wales had a blue sash with medals on her lapel and wore one of her favourite tiaras – the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara. The jewellery originally belonged to Queen Mary and was later given to Queen Elizabeth II, before passing down to Princess Diana as a wedding gift. The sparkler has long been Kate’s go-to tiara. In an Instagram post, Kate was captured posing royally with Prince William and was captioned, “Ready for The State Banquet.” Another Instagram reel showcased a montage of various shots, including one of the royal couple holding hands.

Kate Middleton Fashion Moment at the State Banquet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A Royal Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Royal Couple

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just posted a behind the scenes picture, holding hands before the State Banquet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/krF9JOsZo6 — royal watcher (@royalnewsss) September 17, 2025

