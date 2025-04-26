The funeral of Pope Francis, the 266th pope and head of the Roman Catholic Church, will be held today, April 26, in the Vatican City. Pope Francis' funeral will be live-streamed from the Vatican starting at 1 PM. According to the Vatican website, Pope Francis' funeral will begin at 1:30 AM with a mass for the late pontiff. This will be followed by the procession in which Pope Francis' coffin will be taken from St Peter's Square to the Basilica of St Mary Major, where the pontiff will be laid to rest, as per his wishes. The event will be attended by hundreds of thousands of faithful and world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince William, Argentine President Javier Milei, and India's President Droupadi Murmu, among others. Tune in to watch the live telecast of Pope Francis' funeral as the 266th pope, born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is laid to rest. Pope Francis Funeral: Pontiff’s Coffin Sealed Inside St Peter’s Basilica After 3 Days of Mourning, Formally Ending His Lying in State at the Vatican.

Watch Pope Francis' Funeral Live Here As Pontiff Is Laid to Rest 3 Days of Mourning

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)