Former Big Brother UK contestant and close friend of Prince William, Ben Duncan, has died after falling from the rooftop bar of London’s Trafalgar St James hotel. According to The Sun, police were called just before midnight on October 30 after reports of a “man on the roof.” A spokesperson confirmed, “The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.” Authorities added that his death is “unexpected but non-suspicious.” Ben rose to fame in Season 11 of Big Brother UK, charming fans with his dry humour and candid nature. He joined the show seeking “a way out of the nine-to-five grind” and made it more than halfway before his eviction on Day 52. His sudden passing has left fans and friends heartbroken. Rapper Young Bleed Passes Away at 51 After Brain Aneurysm Complications; Son Ty’Gee Ramon Vows To Carry Forward His Legacy - Watch Video.

‘Big Brother’ Star Ben Duncan Dies After 100-Foot Fall – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mirror (@dailymirror)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)