Gotham Awards 2022 took place on November 29, 2022, and it looks the event had quite the big victors. With Everything Everywhere All at Once receiving the highest prestige of the night to Ke Huy Quan receiving he well deserved recognition, the night packed in a lot of surprises. Here is the full list of winners. Gotham Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, Netflix’s Squid Game Grab Major Honours.
Best Feature
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
Best International Feature
Happening
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Charlotte Well - Aftersun
Best Screenplay
Todd Fields - Tár
Outstanding Lead Performance
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Breakthrough Performer
Gracija Filipovic - Murina
Breakthrough Series - Short Format
Mo
Breakthrough Series - Long Format
Pachinko
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Ben Whishaw - This Is Going to Hurt
Breakthrough Non-Fiction Series
We Need to Talk About Cosby
