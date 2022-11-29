Gotham Awards 2022 took place on November 29, 2022, and it looks the event had quite the big victors. With Everything Everywhere All at Once receiving the highest prestige of the night to Ke Huy Quan receiving he well deserved recognition, the night packed in a lot of surprises. Here is the full list of winners. Gotham Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, Netflix’s Squid Game Grab Major Honours.

Best Feature

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

Best International Feature

Happening

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Well - Aftersun

Best Screenplay

Todd Fields - Tár

Outstanding Lead Performance

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Breakthrough Performer

Gracija Filipovic - Murina

Breakthrough Series - Short Format

Mo

Breakthrough Series - Long Format

Pachinko

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Ben Whishaw - This Is Going to Hurt

Breakthrough Non-Fiction Series

We Need to Talk About Cosby

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)