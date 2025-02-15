Gary Crotty, better known by his stage name Biff Wiff, passed away after a brave and prolonged battle with cancer. As per reports, he has been hospitalised since May 2023 due to the severe side effects of his year-long diagnosis; Wiff was widely recognised for his remarkable character roles in I Think You Should Leave, Dave and Everything Everywhere All at Once. His unforgettable performances and distinct presence left an indelible mark on both fans and the entertainment industry. May his soul RIP. Jan Shepard, Star of ‘Rawhide’ and ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style,’ Dies at 96.

RIP Biff Wiff

