All We Imagine As Light has triumphed at the Gotham Awards 2024, winning the Best International Feature award. Held at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the event celebrated the year’s most impactful films and performances. Starring Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti, the film beat strong contenders like Green Border, Hard Truths, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell and Vermiglio. Directed by Payal Kapadia, this victory adds to the film’s growing accolades, following its recent Jury Grand Prize win at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2024. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Payal Kapadia and Divya Prabha’s Cannes-Winning Film Online – Here’s What We Know.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ Wins At Gotham Awards 2024

Best International Feature Winner: ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT #TheGothams2024 pic.twitter.com/guSVx9txxk — The Gotham Film & Media Institute (@weare_thegotham) December 3, 2024

