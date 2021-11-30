The star-studded event, Gotham Awards 2021, happened on November 29. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter won maximum honours. Even Neftlix’s Squid Game managed to win in one of the biggest categories. Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage were honoured with Performer Tribute Award. Best Feature, Best International Feature, Breakthrough Series are the popular categories that saw some amazing win. Let’s take a look at the winners of Gotham Awards 2021.

Best Feature

The Lost Daughter

Best Documentary Feature

Flee

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones – CODA

Breakthrough Series – Long Format

Squid Game

Breakthrough Series – Short Format

Reservation Dogs

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Philly DA

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Director’s Tribute

Jane Champion

Icon Tribute

Kathleen Collins (posthumously)

Ensemble Tribute

The Harder They Fall – Zazie Beetz, Deon Cole, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Idris Elba, Edi Gathegi, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield and Damon Wayans Jr.

