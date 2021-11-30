The star-studded event, Gotham Awards 2021, happened on November 29. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter won maximum honours. Even Neftlix’s Squid Game managed to win in one of the biggest categories. Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage were honoured with Performer Tribute Award. Best Feature, Best International Feature, Breakthrough Series are the popular categories that saw some amazing win. Let’s take a look at the winners of Gotham Awards 2021.
Best Feature
The Lost Daughter
Best Documentary Feature
Flee
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Outstanding Lead Performance
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Breakthrough Performer
Emilia Jones – CODA
Breakthrough Series – Long Format
Squid Game
Breakthrough Series – Short Format
Reservation Dogs
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
Philly DA
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Director’s Tribute
Jane Champion
Icon Tribute
Kathleen Collins (posthumously)
Ensemble Tribute
The Harder They Fall – Zazie Beetz, Deon Cole, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Idris Elba, Edi Gathegi, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield and Damon Wayans Jr.
