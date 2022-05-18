Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary directed by Amanda Micheli will be arriving on June 14. The makers shared the trailer of the documentary titled Halftime which gives an insight into the singer's life. From weak moments to times she celebrates her work, the documentary sure looks good. Halftime: Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Documentary to Premiere at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

Let's. Get. Loud. HALFTIME, the intimate @JLo documentary, is coming to Netflix on June 14. pic.twitter.com/C99XOzvAbW — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 18, 2022

