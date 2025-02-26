Renowned celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, known for working with Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and others, has passed away at the age of 34, leaving many in shock. Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to pay tribute, expressing her disbelief, saying, ‘I’m still in shock.’ Reflecting on his nature, the singer-actress wrote, “You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did.” Jesus’ passing was confirmed by his family. His sister shared a heartfelt message on a GoFundMe page, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.” The cause of his death remains unknown. ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Francisco San Martin Dies by Suicide at 39.

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

