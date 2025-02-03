The 67th Grammy Awards showcased some unforgettable moments, with Shakira taking home the Best Latin Pop Album award for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, her 12th studio album. Jennifer Lopez, who is amid an ongoing divorce battle with Ben Affleck, stepped onto the stage to present the award to Shakira. The Colombian singer gave an emotional acceptance speech, dedicating her win to immigrants in the US She said, “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.” Her heartfelt award acceptance speech comes amid ongoing challenges for immigrants in the US, with Donald Trump’s administration making deportation a top priority. 67th Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Artiste To Win Best Country Album; Taylor Swift Presents ‘Queen Bey’ the Award (Watch Viral Video).

Jennifer Lopez Presents Shakira With Grammy Award

jennifer lopez giving the grammy to shakira <3 pic.twitter.com/ocwGFz8VsS — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 3, 2025

Shakira’s Award Acceptance Speech

Shakira wins best Latin pop album at the Grammys and dedicates it to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," vowing to "always fight with you." With a net worth of $300M and a 9,000 sq ft mansion in the US, how many has she offered to house in the last 4 years? pic.twitter.com/G4MxsK9rqi — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)