Jennifer Lopez recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction, but she served instead like a pro. JLo’s skirt ended up “On the Floor” during her Warsaw concert on July 25. However, she didn’t let it distract from the show. During her performance at the PGE Narodowy stadium, as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, she thanked her fans for coming out to the show, when the glittery skirt she was wearing randomly snapped off her body and fell to the stage floor. JLo didn’t let the mishap take away from the moment and played the incident off by smiling big and strutting around the stage with her arms in the air, while also pulling off a quick spin. 'So This Happened': Jennifer Lopez Suffers Painful Nose Injury During American Music Awards (AMAs) 2025 Rehearsals.

Oops Moment For JLo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patryk Wasowski (@patryczon)

Watch Video: Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)