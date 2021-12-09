Florence Pugh took her Instagram handle and dropped several spoilers from her Disney+ series Hawkeye. Obviously, the snaps are a perfect treat for Marvel fans. But, on a sad note Pugh revealed that for posting screenshots from the miniseries she has been blocked on Instagram. She wrote on her Insta story, "I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down .. but here we are . Someone on here so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in . Beyond ridiculous . Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching ."

Check Out Florence Pugh's Instagram Story Below:

Florence Pugh's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

