Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend, NFL quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, have tied the knot. The couple, who began dating in May 2023, exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ventura, California. Photos from the private event have surfaced on social media, showing Steinfeld in an elegant white strapless gown while Allen opted for a classic black-and-white tuxedo. ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress Hailee Steinfeld Gets Engaged to NFL Quarterback Josh Allen (View Pic).

Congratulations to the Newlywed Couple

🚨🚨CONGRATULATIONS🚨🚨 Buffalo #Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen got MARRIED to actress Hailee Steinfeld today in California. 👏❤️ Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Allen! pic.twitter.com/xQj9Sr083B — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 1, 2025

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen at Their Wedding

hailee steinfeld allen and her husband at their wedding pic.twitter.com/XmSy8p4Pqq — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025

More Pics From Wedding

🚨 Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are now MARRIED. pic.twitter.com/xF2xJpwrHG — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025

And Some More

