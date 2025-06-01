Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend, NFL quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, have tied the knot. The couple, who began dating in May 2023, exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ventura, California. Photos from the private event have surfaced on social media, showing Steinfeld in an elegant white strapless gown while Allen opted for a classic black-and-white tuxedo. ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress Hailee Steinfeld Gets Engaged to NFL Quarterback Josh Allen (View Pic).

Congratulations to the Newlywed Couple

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen at Their Wedding

More Pics From Wedding

And Some More

