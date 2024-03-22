Hayden Christensen participated in launching a Star Wars-themed takeover of New York’s iconic Empire State Building. In a video shared on X by Star Wars, Hayden is seen standing alongside Darth Vader, symbolically bringing together both versions of Anakin Skywalker. Addressing the media, the actor expressed, “Star Wars holds immense significance in my life, and it's truly gratifying to witness this spectacular event they're orchestrating,” as reported by ABC News. Star Wars-Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins Signs New Deal With Lucasfilm and Disney to Write and Direct The Film - Reports.

Star Wars Empire State Building Takeover

The Empire State Building

Welcome to THE EMPIRE State Building @starwars pic.twitter.com/g7ZIxUq7wm — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 22, 2024

The Dark Side

Welcome to the Dark Side @EmpireStateBldg pic.twitter.com/CXklcYqCFO — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 22, 2024

Lord Vader

