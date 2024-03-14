After a prolonged stint in development limbo, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron receives a promising revival under director Patty Jenkins. According to Collider, Jenkins recently disclosed that she's back on board and actively engaged in writing for the much-anticipated film. Patty Jenkins claims she has signed a new deal with Lucasfilm and Disney to write and direct Rogue Squadron. Announced initially over three years ago with Jenkins set to direct, the project faced setbacks, including its removal from the release schedule in 2022. With Jenkins' renewed involvement, hopes are high for the resurgence of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron as it gears up for production. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Delayed Due to Patty Jenkins' Scheduling Conflict.