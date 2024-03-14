Patty Jenkins says development of her movie ROGUE SQUADRON is back on
“When [Wonder Woman 3] went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, oh, we gotta finish this deal. We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will see what… pic.twitter.com/YS87uLvBKt
— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 14, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)