Save The Dates is a new video released by Netflix containing all the release dates and new footage, for the films coming out this year. Emily Blunt's Pain Hustlers on October 27, Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone on August 1, Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery 2 on March 31 and many more movies. The video builds more thrill for the audience as Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" plays in the background as well. Which films are you most excited for? Rebel Moon: First Stills of Zack Snyder's Sci-fi Film are Out and They Look Promising, Movie to Release on December 23.

Watch Save the Dates Here:

