Netflix has dropped the Heartstopper season 2 trailer ahead of its release on August 3. The trailer shows those Truham students facing more love-life and friendship dilemmas in the new season of the series. Nick and Charlie's relationship will face challenges during a class road trip, causing drama and affecting other relationships. Kit Connor Pressured Into Coming Out by Fans? Here's What Heartstopper Actor Has to Say on Being Queerbaited.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)