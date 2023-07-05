Months after the experience, Kit Connor has finally opened up about being pressured into coming out as bisexual by fans. In November, 2022, the Heartstopper star was accused of queerbaiting by fans which prompted him to come out against his wishes. In a recent interview Connor stated that he would have "preferred to do it another way" while also further elaborating that he didn't know if he actually would have ever come out. The actor eventually revealed that he didn't "regret" doing it. Kit Connor Wins Outstanding Lead Performance for Netflix’s Heartstopper at Children’s & Family Emmy Awards 2022.

Check Out Kit Connor's Statement:

Kit Connor talks about being pressured into coming out: “there was almost this understanding that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he can take it.’ (...) I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way, I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day… pic.twitter.com/ozpjtcncuv — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2023

