Netflix released the official trailer of Heartstopper, a beautiful LGBTQ+ drama that arrives on the streaming platform on April 22. It is the official adaptation of graphic novels by writer Alice Oseman, the series follows two schoolboys whose friendship evolves into a romance over the course of an academic year. Rocketman actor Kit Connor plays popular rugby player Nick Nelson, while Joe Locke plays the introvert lad Charlie Spring.

Heartstopper Trailer

