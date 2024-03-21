Heartstopper, a beloved Netflix show adored for its charming cast and heartwarming story, is gearing up for a steamier season 3. A new behind-the-scenes video from Netflix teases the sizzling chemistry between Joe Locke and Kit Connor, addressing fans' lingering questions about the second season's cliffhanger. The short clip features the show's leading men discussing the upcoming season. Locke and Connor hint at a more 'steamy' season filled with 'sexual tension.' leaving fans eager for October 2024's release on Netflix. Ghostbusters–Frozen Empire Review: Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon’s Supernatural Comedy Film Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Heartstopper Season 3 Confirmed

Heartstopper Season 3 is coming THIS OCTOBER. Cue the leaves 🍂🍂🍂 pic.twitter.com/mQqxd7onwr — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)