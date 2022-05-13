According to Deadline, the Forrest Gump team is all set to reunite to make a new film titled Here. The film will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in it while Robert Zemeckis will of course direct with Eric Roth writing the screenplay. The film is being described as a "breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory." Pinocchio: Tom Hanks Stars as Geppetto in the First Look at This Live Action Adaptation! (View Pic).

Check Out The Source Below:

The ‘Forrest Gump’ team, including director Robert Zemeckis, screenwriter Eric Roth and stars Tom Hanks & Robin Wright will all reunite to make a new film titled ‘HERE’. The film is described as a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time & memory. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/rEo4h2wEUQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)