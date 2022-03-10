Disney's Pinocchio is set to release this year on Disney+, and we have finally gotten a first look at it. The movie stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio and Tom Hanks as Geppetto. In this still we see both of these characters interact with each other. Pinocchio directed by Robert Zemekis releases in September, 2022.

Check Out The Still Below:

First look at Disney’s live-action ‘PINOCCHIO’ film, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. pic.twitter.com/lZ2c9jiMTx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)