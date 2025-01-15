BAFTA 2025 Film Awards sees 42 films vying for recognition at the 78th edition of the award ceremony. Among the nominees is All We Imagine as Light, under the category of Films not in the English language. All We Imagine as Light is written and directed by Payal Kapadia. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, offering an intriguing narrative that blends poignant storytelling with stunning visuals. Set against an evocative backdrop, the film explores complex human emotions and personal struggles. Emilia Perez, I'm still here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred, three films are also nominated. Winners will be announced on February 16. Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Wins Best International Film Award at NY Film Critics Circle; Filmmaker Recalls Jodie Foster Watching the Movie Twice! (Watch Video).

BAFTA Nominations For Films Not in English Category

Congratulations to our Film Not in the English Language nominees 🌎 ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT EMILIA PÉREZ I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) KNEECAP THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/p28gXgKSHz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)