American rapper Ice Spice, also known as Isis Naija Gaston, is stepping into acting with a role in Spike Lee's forthcoming English adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low. The star-studded cast includes Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, and Ilfenesh Hadera. This project is a collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24. Ice Spice Steals the Spotlight in Slinky Black Dress at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, Poses With Lana Del Rey (View Pic).

Rapper Ice Spice To Make Acting Debut In Spike Lee's High and Low

