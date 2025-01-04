US President Joe Biden will bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the 19 most popular names in the fields of entertainment, sports, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science. Among the prominent names making it to the list is Hollywood legend Denzel Washington, who recently featured in the epic Gladiator II. The award, considered the nation's highest civilian honour, is presented to individuals who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endevours."Other honorees include Hillary Clinton, Michael J Fox, Lionel Messi and Magic Johnson. Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

Denzel Washington To Be Honoured With Presidential Medal of Freedom

Denzel Washington will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, from President Joe Biden on January 4, 2025.#DenzelWashington #GladiatorII pic.twitter.com/lVCrl0RE3x — Movie Hive (@movie_hiv) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)