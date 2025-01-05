On January 4, President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 remarkable individuals. This prestigious award, the highest civilian honour in the US, celebrates outstanding contributions to society in fields like public service, culture, security and global peace. Among the honorees were actors Denzel Washington and Michael J Fox, musician Bono, fashion leaders Anna Wintour and Ralph Lauren, basketball icon Magic Johnson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, professional soccer player Lionel Messi, and several other distinguished recipients. Denzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s Highest Civil Honour, From President Joe Biden.

Denzel Washington Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

🚨NEW: Denzel Washington receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/MvaappSYgP — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 4, 2025

Michael J Fox Receives Highest US Civilian Honour

🚨BREAKING: Michael J Fox receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/pdySM0yqSU — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 4, 2025

Anna Wintour Honoured With Presidential Medal of Freedom

🚨NEW: Anna Wintour receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/m2rgY7rT46 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 4, 2025

Joe Biden Honours Ralph Lauren With Presidential Medal of Freedom

🚨NEW: Ralph Lauren receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/CJSWv3wP3J — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 4, 2025

Bono Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

