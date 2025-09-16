Hollywood has lost one of its greatest legends. Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, producer and environmentalist, passed away at the age of 89. His publicist, Cindi Berger confirmed that Redford died peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah. No cause of death was given. Redford became a global star with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), later cementing his place with The Sting, All the President’s Men, The Natural and Out of Africa. As a filmmaker, he won the Academy Award for directing Ordinary People and later directed acclaimed works like Quiz Show. With his trademark charisma, strawberry-blond looks and unmatched artistry, Redford’s career spanned over six decades. He earned five Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, Kennedy Centre Honours and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Beyond films, he founded the Sundance Institute, shaping independent cinema worldwide. Rest In Peace Robert Redford! Robert Redford Says ‘Dictator-Like Donald Trump Attacks Everything America Stands For’.

