Anora emerged as the biggest winner at the 97th Academy Awards, taking home five Oscars out of its six nominations. The film won Best Picture, Mikey Madison for Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Sean Baker for Best Director. Baker, who also serves as the co-producer of the critically acclaimed film, made history by winning four Academy Awards in one night—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing— tying with producer Walt Disney (Walter Elias Disney) for the most Oscars won by a single person in one evening. Oscars 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Sweeps With 5 Major Wins Including Best Picture and Best Director; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin Take Home Acting Awards – See Full List.

‘Anora’ Dominates 2025 Oscars

Director Sean Baker’s Historic Moment

Sean Baker joins Walt Disney as the only other person to win 4 #Oscars in a single night. pic.twitter.com/bu03a1TMxH — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 3, 2025

