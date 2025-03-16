Top music director AR Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai and was doing fine, sources said on Sunday, March 16. The Oscar-winning music director was hospitalised last night, they said without divulging details. ‘Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life’: AR Rahman Bags 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Background Score, Says ‘I Am Deeply Grateful’ (Watch Video).

AR Rahman's Condition Stable in Hospital

#UPDATE | AR Rahman's Condition Stable: SOURCES#ARRahman has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai due to health concerns. pic.twitter.com/jd3hUxopnL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2025

