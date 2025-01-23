With this year's award season kicking off, the much-awaited nominations for the Oscars 2025 are all set to be announced on January 23, and excitement levels are currently at their peak. The nominations, which were pushed back several times due to the Los Angeles wildfires, will finally be revealed today by actor-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang. The presentation ceremony will take place at the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. The event will be live-streamed across various platforms, including ABC, Hulu and Disney+ and the official social media platforms of The Academy. You can stream the event live on the YouTube platform Oscars at 5:30 AM MST. For viewers in India, the nominations will be announced at 7:00 PM IST. Oscars 2025: Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang to Announce Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

Watch the Live Stream of the 2025 Oscar Nominations Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)