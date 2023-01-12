Seems like Milly Alcock partied really hard at the Golden Globes 2023. Well, as a video of the House of the Dragon actress has gone viral on Twitter in which she appears to be tipsy on stage of the awards show. In the clip, Alcock can be seen flashing 'drunk' demeanor as she giggles and points at someone in the audience. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson Cuts Off her Own Award Acceptance Speech After Seeing Brad Pitt in the Audience, Says 'Hey, Brad Pitt!' (Watch Video).

Watch Milly Alcock's Viral Video From Golden Globes:

‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock goes viral after appearing to be drunk on stage at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/oSoRc2ZRBc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)