During her award acceptance speech for winning big at the 2023 Golden Globes for Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson cut herself off in a really fun way. Noticing Brad Pitt in the audience and then cutting her speech short just to tell him a quick "hey!" this was one of the best moments to come out from the night. Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: The Fabelmans Bags Best Picture, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Elvis’ Austin Butler is Best Actor - Check Out All Winners Here.

Check Out Quinta Brunson Cutting Herself Off:

Quinta Brunson cutting off her own Golden Globes speech because she saw Brad Pitt in the audience…a MOOD “Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh-- hey, Brad Pitt!” pic.twitter.com/HWXqqazaye — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

