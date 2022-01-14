Emmy winning actress Julia Garner (Ozark) stars in the Shonda Rhimes' Netflix series titled Inventing Anna based on Anna Delvey, a supposed German heiress who stole the hearts (and money) of New York’s social scene. The trailer features Garner as a stunning con-woman who is pulling off scams. The show is based on a New York magazine article. Inventing Anna premieres on Netflix only on February 11.

Inventing Anna Trailer:

