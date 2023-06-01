Alia Bhatt joined with some of the renowned Hollywood stars in a recent video by esteemed fashion brand Gucci, where they collectively advocated for gender equality as part of an exciting campaign. Alia's association with the brand extends beyond India, as she has been announced as its global ambassador. Alia took to Instagram and Twitter to share the Gucci video. With it, she wrote in the caption, “Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in.” Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Makes Debut in a White Gown With Pearl Embellishment! (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Here:

