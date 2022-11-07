With fans demanding the original cut of David Ayer's Suicide Squad to be released, many took to Twitter to showcase the demand of it by getting #ReleaseTheAyerCut trending on the platform. With James Gunn now leading DC Studios, he acknowledged the demand for it and said that while they are listening to fans, the current focus is also on building out a vast DC Universe. The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Studios.

Check Out the Thread:

Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

