It looks like the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has indeed changed as director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been chosen to lead DC Studios. After a wild hunt, Warner Bros Discovery finally have landed on these two to lead the future of DC movies with Gunn handling the creative side while Safran will handle the business side. The deal is also set to last four years. The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Director James Gunn In Talks to Develop a New Mystery Film for DC - Reports.

Check Out the Announcement:

We are thrilled to announce James Gunn and Peter Safran have been named Co-Chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios! https://t.co/8WGvTCsrLR pic.twitter.com/n0bG4mqI6P — Warner Bros. Discovery (@wbd) October 25, 2022

