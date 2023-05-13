Jamie Foxx is out of hospital after an unknown 'medical complication'. The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram and debunked the fake news which claimed Jamie was 'serious'. “Sad to see how the media runs wild,” the 29-year-old actor wrote on IG. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support," she added. Jamie Foxx Suffers Stroke on Sets and Had to be Revived, 'He's Lucky to Be Alive' Say Doctors - Reports.

Jamie Foxx Is 'Recuperating':

Corinne Foxx Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)