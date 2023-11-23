Jamie Foxx is being sued for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2015. The lawsuit was filed in New York City. The plaintiff, who is identified as Jane Doe, has alleged that Foxx sexually assaulted her at the Catch NYC restaurant in August 2015. Reportedly, as per the docs, the plaintiff has claimed the actor 'slid his hand into her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus.' Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalisation, Waves At Fans From Boat (Watch Video).

Jamie Foxx in Legal Trouble:

Jamie Foxx is being sued for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2015, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/6hgIMYXJNG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2023

