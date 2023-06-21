Jessy Schram and Sterling Taylor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at the actress’ hometown in Chicago, Illinois. The pictures shared by the Chicago Med star on Instagram glimpses their wedding outfits, the venue and much more. While sharing the pics, she mentioned in the caption of her post, “I got to marry the man of my dreams while being surrounded by the most loving, supportive and epically fun family and friends.” Brody Jenner Proposes to Pregnant Girlfriend Tiarah Blanco at Her Baby Shower and It’s Sweetest Video You’ll See Today – WATCH!

Jessy Schram And Sterling Taylor Wedding Pics

