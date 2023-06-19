Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Tiarah Blanco are expecting first child, a baby girl. The Hills star took his pregnant girlfriend by surprise at her baby shower ceremony by proposing her. Brody shared a video of the proposal on Instagram in which he’s seen going down on one knee and asking her for marriage. Tiarah too shared a series of pictures from the dreamy proposal and mentioned in the caption of her Insta post, “Yesterday was the most beautiful baby shower that ended with a proposal from the man of my dreams. It was so special to share these moments with the people we love so much.. I know baby girl felt all the love in there!!!” New Pics of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny From Their NYC Date Night Surface Online!

